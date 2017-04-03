WFMY
Wiley Middle School Student Hit By Car

WFMY , WFMY 4:31 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System confirms a Wiley Middle School student was hit by a car at 1400 Northwest Blvd. 

The student was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department say the accident happened at 3:05 p.m. At last check, officials are still on the scene. 

