Wiley Middle School Student Hit By Car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System confirms a Wiley Middle School student was hit by a car at 1400 Northwest Blvd.

The student was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department say the accident happened at 3:05 p.m. At last check, officials are still on the scene.

