Will We Ever Catch Those Hackers?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The hackers have no problem finding you. The endless amount of data breaches are proof. They also hack into your social media accounts. They just don't stop.

So why is it so hard for the experts to find them and put a stop to the hacks?

Michael Shaulov works at Checkpoint, a company that makes cyber security software. He told 2 Wants To Know there is no geographic meaning to where the hackers are located and they can be thousands of miles away. Plus, if they are from a country that the U.S. doesn't have a good relationship with, then authorities probably won't get much help.

Checkpoint's researchers have identified cyber attacks like sidestepper, quadrooter, hummingbird and gooligan.

How did the company come up with those names?

"When we find one of those threats, they don't come with a name," Shaulov said. "We investigate who is behind the attack and what are the ways they're conducting their attack, we find a name to describe what they're doing."

The best way to keep your device safe is to not click on links. Go to the source itself. Do your software update and use anti-malware products.

(© 2017 WFMY)