Winston-Salem Announces Police Chief Finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The city of Winston-Salem announced it's narrowed down its search for their new police chief to two!

Police Chief Barry Rountree retires Sept. 1 and the two finalists are Major Cameron R. Selvey of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and Assistant Chief Catrina A. Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Selvey has 25 years of law enforcement experience and has spent his entire career with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He currently serves as the commander of the Criminal Investigative Bureau. In that position, he supervises 10 investigative units, including Homicide, Sexual Assault, Major Crimes, Domestic Violence, Financial Crimes and Cyber Crimes. Selvey has also served in the Internal Affairs Bureau, the Field Services Group, and the Public Affairs office. He has a bachelor’s degree from UNC Charlotte and a master’s from Pfeiffer University.

Thompson is a 23-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department and currently serves as the assistant chief in charge of the Investigative Services Bureau. In this position she oversees the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations divisions. She previously served in the Patrol Division, Recruiting Unit, Training Division and the Criminal Investigations Division. She also serves as one of the departmental commanders of the Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team. She has a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and a master’s from Appalachian State University, and is currently enrolled in the Public Executive Leadership Academy of the School of Government at UNC Chapel Hill.

The public is invited to attend a forum to meet and address the candidates on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber. The forum will be televised live on WSTV Digital Media (channel 13 on Spectrum Cable and channel 99 on AT&T U-verse) and streamed live on CityofWS.org. Citizens will have 90 seconds to ask their question. Citizens who cannot attend can submit questions online by clicking here. Online submissions will be addressed only as time allows. Online questions must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The finalists were selected through a national recruitment process managed by Developmental Associates LLC of Chapel Hill. A diverse pool of more than 20 applicants from police departments throughout the United States applied for the position. This applicant pool was narrowed down to the finalists through interviews; a comprehensive assessment center process in which more objective, systematic and accurate methods are used to recruit, screen, and evaluate candidates; and background reviews.



The new chief will lead a department with 570 sworn officers and 173 civilian positions, and an annual budget of $74.5 million.

