Winston-Salem Family Remembers 11-Year-Old Girl

WINSTON-SALEM - WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- It's been 4 months since an 11-year-old girl was hit and killed by a driver in Winston-Salem.

Aaliyah Rivera's family came together to remember the young girl. Dozens of people shared a moment of silence. The family asked people to bring pink and purple flowers for a new garden in her honor.

Police say a driver of a minivan hit Aaliyah on Shattalon Drive on October 20, 2016. Her mother says she was walking across the street to get the mail when she was hit.

She describes her daughter as happy, sassy and playful.

Previous Story: 11-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Minivan In Winston-Salem

