Winston-Salem Man Arrested For Multiple Car Break-Ins

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:03 PM. EST December 30, 2016

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The Kernersville Police Department arrested a man accused of multiple car break-ins. 

Police say Andy Thomas Boles of Winston-Salem was charged with fifteen felonies in connection to the break-ins.

Boles is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

