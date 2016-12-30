Winston-Salem Man Arrested For Multiple Car Break-Ins

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The Kernersville Police Department arrested a man accused of multiple car break-ins.
Police say Andy Thomas Boles of Winston-Salem was charged with fifteen felonies in connection to the break-ins.
Boles is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
