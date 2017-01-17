Winter Chill Stays Away At Least Another Week

GREENSBORO, NC -- If you're a fan of winter, you're going to have to wait a while before we get cold again. Temperatures will remain well above average over at least the next 7 days here in the Carolinas.

Warm winds from the south will continue to flow up the East Coast through the rest of this week and all the way into next week. Temperatures will be well above average, with highs generally in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows well above freezing too.

Our warmth has been with us for a while already. We've been above freezing continuously, day and night, since Tuesday morning, January 10th. Our stretch will likely stretch to more than 14 days by the end of next week, putting it in record territory.





Our longest stretch of above freezing days during the winter months is a 19 day streak set back in January of 1974. Our most recent stretch was a 16 day period back in January of 2005.

This month has had it's extremes. We've been as cold as 6° and as warm as 74°.

It goes without saying that there are no threats of wintry weather through the next 7-10 days, although the last few days of January do look chilly, as does the beginning of February.

