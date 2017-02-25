Winter Temperatures Briefly Return on Sunday

GREENSBORO, NC -- Don't think that winter is done with us just yet. We'll wake up to temperatures at or below freezing Sunday morning in the Piedmont. This will be a quick cool down, but you'll notice it.

Plan on temperatures early Sunday morning to be right around 32 degrees. Some rural areas might even be a little cooler than that in the upper 20s. Overall, this won't have a huge impact on plants or trees that have flowered early, but if you have gone ahead and put some sensitive plants on your patio, you'd be wise to bring them in.

This cold spell will be pretty short-lived. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will reach the mid 50s for highs with a good amount of sunshine. With a bit of a breeze, it will feel cool to us, but it's still not a bad day for February, especially when you consider our average high is actually 55 degrees.

We'll be warming up yet again heading into next week. 60s by Monday, 70s by Tuesday.

