Woman Shot Dead; Great-Grandson, 13, Among 3 Teens Charged

MOBILE, ALA. -- Sheriff’s officials say three teenagers are charged with murder in the gunshot killing of a southern Alabama woman, including her 13-year-old great-grandson.
Authorities say the youths are being held in the death of 69-year-old Mary Faulk. She was shot to death Thursday in Mobile County.
The woman was found dead by her 11-year-old great-grandaughter, reports CBS affiliate WKRG.
Sheriff’s officials say the three were arrested after authorities found the victim’s car in Grand Bay. Besides the 13-year-old, the other suspects are a 15-year-old and 19 year-old Eric Toomer. Sources tell WKRG the great-grandson is alleged to have to have pulled the trigger.
The names of the juveniles haven’t been released.
Authorities say the 13-year-old was discovered driving his great-grandmother’s car after the killing.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs