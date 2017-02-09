Woman With Breast Cancer Checks One More Off Bucket List At UNC/Duke Game

DURHAM - The battles of the blue will come to a head tonight as UNC Chapel Hill takes on Duke. But there will be one special fan in the stands!

WFMY News 2 Liz Crawford took a special picture with Melanie Day before the game. Melanie is there at the game all thanks to Duke basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

Melanie, 38, is battling breast cancer and lives over 2,000 miles away. She's also a huge college basketball fan.

“I didn’t think you could actually get tickets,” she said. “From what I understand it’s like sold out forever.”

You wouldn’t know to look at her, with her relaxed demeanor and warm smile, but she’s waging a fierce battle against stage-four breast cancer.

A former college basketball player at UCLA and Brigham Young University, she was diagnosed in 2013.

For therapy, she started a blog called Five Years to Live. On that blog, she posted that she had always wanted to attend a Duke-Carolina basketball game.

“It’s not just a basketball game,” she said. “It’s so much more. It’s the experience. It’s the two biggest (rivals) in college sports.”

To make her bucket-list request a reality, her former coach at BYU wrote to Krzyzewski, asking for his help.

Coach K granted that wish. Melanie got a ticket for herself and her husband who both traveled from Salt Lake City.

“I’ve shed a lot of tears of excitement and appreciation and gratefulness,” she said. “That these people would care so much about my simple, but maybe not simple request to do this.”

She added, “Every day is a bonus day, and that’s my motto now. Any time I get, I’m just on borrowed time, and I want to live it to the fullest. And I want to share that message with other people even if they don’t have a terminal illness.

