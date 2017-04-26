Yoga And Fun: Class On The Grass

COURTESY: SAM FROELICH

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Calling all yogis, and those who only dabble in yoga too, it's time to get your downward dog on outside in downtown Greensboro!

Class on the Grass returns to Greensboro for another year.

On Sunday, April 30, you can join lululemon athletica Greensboro, Dancing Dogs Yoga Greensboro, Downtown Greensboro, and Natty Greene's Brewing Co. at First National Bank Field. It will be an afternoon of yoga, live music, local beer, a lululemon trunk show and community.

All activities will take place right on the ball field. The event is free, however Hoppin’ Hound Dogs Food Truck and Natty Greene’s brews will be available for purchase.

Gates Open: 3:00 p.m.

Yoga Class: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Music, beer & food: 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Make sure you bring a yoga mat, bottle of water and your friends!

If you want to participate in Class on the Grass, you can sign up here.

