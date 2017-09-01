Your Holiday Weekend Forecast: Sunday & Monday are Best

GREENSBORO, NC -- The unofficial end to summer is here, but what about the weather. As Harvey leaves, a few clouds or a shower could linger on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday are looking beautiful for all your outdoor plans.

Harvey brought rain and storms on Friday. Lingering moisture will cause clouds to start out Saturday, and they may be a bit stubborn to clear out initially. A stray shower can't be ruled out at times either. Eventually though, the dry air will win out and sunshine will break out for Saturday afternoon. Highs will be around 80. It will be breezy too.

Sunday will be an absolutely beautiful day. Lots of sun all day long, with a cool morning, and a pleasant afternoon with highs right around 80 degrees. Labor Day Monday will be another gorgeous weather day with sun and highs in the low 80s.

The mountains could have a few showers on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday look to be nice. The beaches will be stormy on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday look great.





