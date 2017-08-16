Man outing Charlottesville protesters on Twitter with 'Yes You're Racist'
The man who runs @YesYoureRacist is Logan Smith. During an interview for 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson' he explains why he started the account and what white men like him can do to fight racism.
WUSA 10:45 PM. EDT August 16, 2017
