Meet the man behind the @YesYoureRacist Twitter account
A Twitter account called @YesYoureRacist is outing and shaming white supremacists who were at the rally in Charlottesville. Logan Smith runs the account. He explained why he started it on 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson.'
WUSA 10:45 PM. EDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eclipse Eye Protection Pt. 2
-
ECLIPSE GLASSES HUNT
-
Ex-Trooper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
-
Sunglasses VS Eclipse Glasses
-
Where Should Confederate Monuments be Located?
-
Woman confronts man with Nazi flag hanging outside of his house
-
Mom accused of molesting kids,selling videos
-
Protesters Topple Confederate Statue Outside NC Courthouse
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Confederate Monument Pulled Down
More Stories
-
VERIFY: Is Looking At Eclipse Worse Than Sun?Aug 14, 2017, 4:58 a.m.
-
Amazon To Bring 600 Jobs To KannapolisAug 16, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
-
Historian Weighs In On Confederate Statues Around NC…Aug 16, 2017, 8:52 p.m.