1 Seed North Carolina Headed to Sweet 16 After Surviving Arkansas 72-65

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) dunks the ball during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Kennedy Meeks had 16 points and a huge tip-in with 44.2 seconds left to help North Carolina barely avoid a huge upset by rallying to beat Arkansas 72-65 in Sunday's second round of the NCAA Tournament.



Justin Jackson added 15 points for the Tar Heels (29-7), including the dunk that capped a game-closing 12-0 run by the South Region's No. 1 seed to help it survive a wild game.





North Carolina led by 17 points after a dominating start, blew that lead and trailed 65-60 with about 3 1/2 minutes left then came up with a response befitting its veteran experience.



Isaiah Hicks came up big late, too, with a dunk and four free throws in the final 2 minutes to help UNC survive.





Daryl Macon scored 19 points to lead the eighth-seeded Razorbacks (26-10), who did everything right in the second half except close out the Tar Heels.



Copyright 2017 WFMY