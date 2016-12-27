WFMY
10 Times Cam Newton Made Us Smile In 2016

Andie Judson, WCNC 6:17 PM. EST December 27, 2016

10. These pants

 

 

9. The 'upside-down Odell Beckham, Jr." highlighted goatee

(And his teammates responses)

 

8. Under Armour advertisement

7. Fox cleats

 

6. Giving back on Thanksgiving

5. ALL of the dabs

4. Father-son time

 

»—•thëDŪT1Ë$•—« į₩ØŁDNTtrâdëTH1$fëëlįñg1NförTHËwör1d #iWmW -1OVE

A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

 

3. Press conference "Thriller"

 

 

2. Baby No. 2

Cam Newton's parents confirmed mid-December to NBC Charlotte their son and longtime girlfriend are expecting. The baby is due any day now.

"We are excited," Cecil Newton told NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin. Click here for full story.

1. HATS

 

"öh šñâp, güëšš įt döñt MÅTTËR tâlk döwñ öñ më, įm FŁÅTTËRËD" -drâkë #iWmW -1OVE

A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

 

"thįš âįñt â G1MMį€K, įtš âñ Ë₽įDËM1€" -gü¢¢įMÅNË #iWmW -1OVE

A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

 

„"¢üż1MblëššëdŪ₽"„ -mëëkM1ŁŁ #iWmW -1OVE

A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

 

»•>thâtFR1DÅŸfëëlįñg<•« "Å$KmëHØ₩įtFËËŁ..." -FŪTŪRË #iWmW -1OVEmörë

A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

 

