10 Times Cam Newton Made Us Smile In 2016

10. These pants
Cam Newton's 'insane' Versace pants could be good sign for Pan... #CarolinaPanthers https://t.co/IT6N48n9wc pic.twitter.com/qXEg3u2xtS— Panthers Report (@panthers_fanly) February 1, 2016
9. The 'upside-down Odell Beckham, Jr." highlighted goatee
(And his teammates responses)
Thomas Davis told Cam he's too old to be blondeing his beard.— Joe Person (@josephperson) July 29, 2016
Cam's response: You're too old for a mohawk.
8. Under Armour advertisement
7. Fox cleats
We need to talk about Cam Newton's fox tail cleats #fashion https://t.co/fRblgO366i pic.twitter.com/81U9I8lxP4— Fashion by WordLink (@WordLinkFASHION) November 18, 2016
6. Giving back on Thanksgiving
5. ALL of the dabs
4. Father-son time
3. Press conference "Thriller"
Cam Newton does “Thriller.”— Black & Blue Review (@BlackBlueReview) November 15, 2016
Kinda/sorta. pic.twitter.com/n5LWgTSmZw
2. Baby No. 2
Cam Newton's parents confirmed mid-December to NBC Charlotte their son and longtime girlfriend are expecting. The baby is due any day now.
"We are excited," Cecil Newton told NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin. Click here for full story.
1. HATS
