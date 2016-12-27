10 Times Cam Newton Made Us Smile In 2016

(Photo: Rob Carr, 2016 Getty Images)

10. These pants

9. The 'upside-down Odell Beckham, Jr." highlighted goatee

Cam's goatee has caught the attention of everyone at Panthers training camp (Photo: Jeremy Igo, Carolina Huddle)

(And his teammates responses)

Thomas Davis told Cam he's too old to be blondeing his beard.

Cam's response: You're too old for a mohawk. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 29, 2016

8. Under Armour advertisement

7. Fox cleats

We need to talk about Cam Newton's fox tail cleats #fashion https://t.co/fRblgO366i pic.twitter.com/81U9I8lxP4 — Fashion by WordLink (@WordLinkFASHION) November 18, 2016

6. Giving back on Thanksgiving

5. ALL of the dabs

4. Father-son time

»—•thëDŪT1Ë$•—« į₩ØŁDNTtrâdëTH1$fëëlįñg1NförTHËwör1d #iWmW -1OVE A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Aug 27, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

3. Press conference "Thriller"

Cam Newton does “Thriller.”

Kinda/sorta. pic.twitter.com/n5LWgTSmZw — Black & Blue Review (@BlackBlueReview) November 15, 2016

2. Baby No. 2

Cam Newton's parents confirmed mid-December to NBC Charlotte their son and longtime girlfriend are expecting. The baby is due any day now.

"We are excited," Cecil Newton told NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin. Click here for full story.

1. HATS

"öh šñâp, güëšš įt döñt MÅTTËR tâlk döwñ öñ më, įm FŁÅTTËRËD" -drâkë #iWmW -1OVE A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:16pm PST

"thįš âįñt â G1MMį€K, įtš âñ Ë₽įDËM1€" -gü¢¢įMÅNË #iWmW -1OVE A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Nov 25, 2016 at 10:13pm PST

«•âll ŁØVË öñ thįš šįdë•» #iWmW -1OVE #FÅČËT1MįNGwįthMŸbâddÿ #ČHØŠËNtëllįñgMËhįšPHØNËbįllDŪË😳😜😂 A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Nov 9, 2016 at 1:38pm PST

„"¢üż1MblëššëdŪ₽"„ -mëëkM1ŁŁ #iWmW -1OVE A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:09am PST

»•>thâtFR1DÅŸfëëlįñg<•« "Å$KmëHØ₩įtFËËŁ..." -FŪTŪRË #iWmW -1OVEmörë A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Sep 23, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

"öür 1övë tö GØD įš mëâšürëd bÿ öür ëvërÿdâÿ fëllöwšhįp wįth öthërš âñd thë 1ØVË įt dįšplâÿš" -âñdrëw mürrâÿ #iWmW -1OVEmörë #gëttįñgTHËtëâ☕️ A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Oct 21, 2016 at 11:20am PDT

