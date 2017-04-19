2017 ACC Barnstorming Tour Stops In Stokes County

College and high school players pose for a photo at the 2017 ACC Barnstorming Tour in Stokes County. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

WALNUT COVE, N.C. -- Some of the ACC's top athletes hit the court in front of a packed gym of fans as the 2017 ACC Barnstorming Tour made a stop in the Triad.

Players like UNC's Isaiah Hicks and Duke's Amile Jefferson took on a team of Stokes County All-Stars from North, West, and South Stokes High Schools Wednesday night.

Duke freshman Jayson Tatum, who is headed to the NBA, did not play, but got to enjoy the game with the crowd.

"It means a lot," he said. "You can't meet all the fans that support you face-to-face, or while you're on the road, but to come out here and see the people who cheer you on all year and cheer the school on is great."

UNC senior forward Isaiah Hicks says he's enjoying his final run as a college athlete.

"Everybody's really excited, everybody's excited to see all these teams out there," Hicks said. "And, it's pretty good; a lot of jokes because we've got Duke, State, and Carolina people on the same team, so it's pretty fun."

The Barnstorming Tour continues Thursday in Wilmington and will wrap up Saturday in Asheville.

This is the 39th year of the event.

