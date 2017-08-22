5 NC State Football Players Disciplined Following Investigation

A sideline NC State helmet during the first half between the Boston College Eagles and the NC State Wolfpack on October 29, 2016, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Brian Utesch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two freshman N.C. State football players were dismissed from the team following an investigation stemming from an on-campus party July 21, the school said.

Three other freshman players were suspended.

The investigation centered around three sexual assault allegations stemming from an on-campus party in a student’s room at Wolf Village, police said.

The disciplinary actions taken against the players “are not regarding the allegations of sexual assault.” But additional actions could be taken based on outcomes of the criminal and Title IX investigations.

On July 22, N.C. State police received reports of three sexual assaults at an on-campus party. Campus police said officers have spent approximately 800 hours working on the investigation.

“We know these investigations are long, they’re very difficult investigations. They certainly take a toll on everyone involved in the investigation. But we’re trying to do a complete and thorough job making sure we’re gathering all the evidence, all the details we can,” N.C. State Police Chief Jack Moorman.

The five freshman football players were at the on-campus party in a student’s room at Wolf Village where alcohol and marijuana were present, the school said.

Investigators executed search warrants where they looked at cell phones, the residence and reviewed video from campus security cameras.

Freshmen Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed from the team.

Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas have been suspended, according to the University.

N.C. State University Police have turned over evidence to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office following the investigation. Criminal charges are possible.

Head Coach Dave Doeren released a statement that said:

"We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don’t align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly. Although I’ve disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I’m going be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline.”

Athletic Director Debbie Yow released a statement that read in part:

"The football players who violated the Student Athlete Code of Conduct and Football Team Rules have been disciplined by Coach Doeren, with my full support. Coach Doeren continues to responsibly manage difficult circumstances in an appropriate and forthcoming manner, which is greatly appreciated. Two have been dismissed from the team and are no longer enrolled at NC State, and three others have received suspensions from competition, as well as other discipline. These actions are not regarding allegations of sexual assault. We reserve the right to impose additional sanctions if new violations are discovered.

Aside from criminal charges, the University will complete a Title IX investigation where those involved for violations could be punished for violation of the Code of Student Conduct."

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WNCN