ACC Releases All-Conference Awards

The Atlantic Coast Conference , WFMY 4:27 PM. EST March 05, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Justin Jackson of North Carolina leads the official 2016-17 season award winners and All-ACC basketball team announced by the league on Sunday.

Jackson, a junior from Tomball, Texas, was the choice of 24 members of the voting panel (15 ACC head coaches, selected media) that cast ballots for this year’s postseason honors. Wake Forest’s John Collins placed second with 15 votes.

The voting panel selected NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr. as the ACC Freshman of the Year.  Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner was voted the ACC Coach of the Year, while Virginia Tech’s Seth Allen earned recognition as Sixth Man of the Year. Wake Forest’s Collins was voted the ACC’s Most Improved Player, and Georgia Tech junior Ben Lammers received the nod as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson and Collins are joined on the All-ACC first team by Duke sophomore Luke Kennard, Notre Dame junior Bonzie Colson and Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell. Jackson, Kennard and Colson are also among the 15 college players that were named to the John R. Wooden Award national ballot on Saturday. 

The 6-foot-8 Jackson is seventh among ACC scorers at 18.3 points per game, and his 85 field goals from 3-point range rank second in the conference.  Jackson also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while helping lead the Tar Heels to a 26-6 overall record, the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for this week’s New York Life ACC Tournament at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Jackson has posted 16 games this season of 20-or-more points and has led UNC in scoring in 13 of the last 19 games. He has connected on at least five 3-point shots in five games this season and has 11 games with at least four made 3-pointers.

Duke’s Kennard is the only unanimous selection to this year’s All-ACC first team and leads the conference in scoring at 20.1 points per game. The Franklin, Ohio, sophomore ranks second among ACC players in 3-point field goal percentage (.450), sixth in overall field goals percentage (.504) and fourth in free-throw percentage (.847). He has scored in double figures in 30 of Duke’s 31 game, eclipsing the 20-point mark a team-high 16 times and registering three games of 30-or-more points.

Wake Forest’s Collins leads the ACC in field goal percentage (.623), ranks third among conference scorers with 19.1 points per game and is second in rebounding with 9.8 per contest. After averaging 7.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while starting one game as a freshman in 2015-16, Collins is a major reason the Demon Deacons (18-12) enter this year’s New York Life ACC Tournament on a high note and with a strong case for NCAA Tournament consideration. The West Palm Beach, Florida, sophomore has been a model of consistency, scoring 20-or-more points in 12 consecutive games late in the season – tops in the ACC this year and the most at Wake Forest in more than four decades. He has posted double-doubles in 15 games.

Notre Dame’s Colson leads all ACC players with 18 double-doubles this season, including 10 in conference play. The 6-foot-5 junior from New Bedford, Massachusetts, leads the league in rebounding at 10.4 per game and is the 10th leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. In leading the Fighting Irish to a 23-8 overall mark and a No. 3 ACC Tournament seed, Colson has posted seven 20-point, 10-rebound performances this year. All seven of those performances have come against Power 5 conference teams, including four ACC opponents.

Louisville’s Mitchell averages 15.9 points per game while leading the ACC in steals with 2.13 per outing, and the sophomore has been at his best during the stretch run of the regular season. Over the last 18 games, Mitchell is averaging 19.2 points per game and has made 55-of-132 3-point field goal attempts (.417). He has scored in double figures 23 times this season. The Greenwich, Connecticut, native has scored at least 16 points in 10 of his last 11 games and has nine 20-point games this season.

After being overwhelmingly chosen as the ACC preseason Freshman of the Year by the league’s media members last October, NC State’s Smith met expectations by ranking fifth among ACC scorers with 18.5 points per game and leading the league in assists with 6.3 per contest. Smith has also registered 60 steals in 31 games (1.94 per game), second among ACC players in that category. The Fayetteville, North Carolina, native became the only player in conference history to register two triple-doubles in the same season and has scored at least 30 points in an ACC-best four games.

Smith is joined on the All-ACC second team by Florida State’s Dwayne Bacon (16.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Georgia Tech’s Lammers (14.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg), North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (15.1 ppg, 3.7 apg) and Virginia’s London Perrantes (12.8 ppg, 3.9 apg).

Pitt’s Michael Young (19.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Clemson’s Jaron Blossomgame (17.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Syracuse’s Andrew White III (17.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Miami’s Davon Reed (15.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Duke’s Jayson Tatum (16.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg) comprise the All-ACC third team.

Georgia Tech’s Pastner, who won 167 games in his seven seasons at head coach at Memphis, was chosen the ACC Coach of the Year in his first year with the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech began the season having lost its top four scorers from the last season’s squad that tied for 11th place in the ACC and was tabbed for a next-to-last finish in the league’s preseason media poll. Instead, Pastner’s team will open play in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday following a 17-win regular season that includes victories over nationally-ranked conference opponents North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech’s Allen has come off the bench in 24 of the 29 games in which he has appeared, averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds while playing close to 29 minutes per contest. The redshirt senior from Woodbridge, Virginia, has scored in double-figures 21 times and enters the New York Life ACC Tournament with 20-or-more points in three of his last seven games. Allen played pivotal roles in both Virginia Tech’s one-point wins over Clemson with a big steal and a 3-pointer in the final 1:31 in a road win Jan. 22 and the game-winning shot with 3.8 seconds left at Blacksburg on Feb. 21.

Georgia Tech’s Lammers leads the ACC and ranks third nationally with 3.32 blocked shots per game (103 in 31 games). The 6-foot-10 native of San Antonio, Texas, is third among ACC rebounders, with over two-thirds of his 284 total rebounds coming at the defensive end. Lammers has also been a reliable inside defender for the Yellow Jackets, who have limited their opponents to a collective .398 shooting percentage from the floor and 67 points per game.

NC State’s Smith and Duke’s Tatum are joined on the All-ACC Freshman Team by Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac (12.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie (15.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Boston College’s Ky Bowman (14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg).

Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins, Louisville’s Mitchell, Miami’s Reed, Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Duke’s Matt Jones join Georgia Tech’s Lammers on the 2016-17 All-ACC Defensive Team.

2016-17 All-ACC Teams, Honors

All-Atlantic Coast Conference
(5 points per 1st team vote, 3 points per 2nd team vote, 1 point per 3rd team vote)

FIRST TEAM                   School                      Points
Luke Kennard                   Duke                             *265
Justin Jackson                  North Carolina              256
John Collins                      Wake Forest                  255
Bonzie Colson                  Notre Dame                   253
Donovan Mitchell           Louisville                      231

SECOND TEAM                                                              
Dwayne Bacon                 Florida State                  141
Dennis Smith Jr.              NC State                          126
Ben Lammers                   Georgia Tech                 109
Joel Berry II                      North Carolina              102
London Perrantes            Virginia                             90

THIRD TEAM                                                                 
Michael Young                 Pittsburgh                        85
Jaron Blossomgame       Clemson                           67
Andrew White III             Syracuse                           67
Davon Reed                      Miami                               66
Jayson Tatum                   Duke                                  51

ALL-HONORABLE MENTION (10-or-more points)                  
Kennedy Meeks               North Carolina                34
Matt Farrell                      Notre Dame                     25
Zach LeDay                       Virginia Tech                   24
Jerome Robinson            Boston College                23
Jonathan Isaac                  Florida State                    20
Seth Allen                          Virginia Tech                   18
Jamel Artis                        Pittsburgh                        17
V.J. Beachem                    Notre Dame                     12
Steve Vasturia                  Notre Dame                     11
Tyler Lydon                     Syracuse                           10
                                                                                           
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM                                                  
Ben Lammers                   Georgia Tech                   50
Isaiah Wilkins                 Virginia                             41
Donovan Mitchell           Louisville                         39
Davon Reed                      Miami                               25
Xavier Rathan-Mayes     Florida State                    19
Matt Jones                         Duke                                  19
                                                                                           
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM                                                  
Dennis Smith                   NC State                            51
Jonathan Isaac                  Florida State                    51
Jayson Tatum                   Duke                                  50
Josh Okogie                      Georgia Tech                   49
Ky Bowman                      Boston College                32
                                                                                           
ACC PLAYER OF THE YEAR                                          
Justin Jackson                  North Carolina                24
John Collins                      Wake Forest                    15
Bonzie Colson                  Notre Dame                        8
Luke Kennard                   Duke                                    5
Donovan Mitchell           Louisville                           1

ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR                                   
Dennis Smith                   NC State                            36
Jayson Tatum                   Duke                                    8
Josh Okogie                      Georgia Tech                      3
Ky Bowman                      Boston College                  3
Jonathan Isaac                  Florida State                       3
                                                                                           
ACC COACH OF THE YEAR                                             
Josh Pastner                     Georgia Tech                   24
Roy Williams                   North Carolina                   8
Mike Brey                         Notre Dame                        7
Leonard Hamilton           Florida State                       4
Danny Manning               Wake Forest                       3
Buzz Williams                 Virginia Tech                     3
Jim Larrañaga                   Miami                                  2
Rick Pitino                        Louisville                           2
                                                                                           
ACC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR                  
Ben Lammers                   Georgia Tech                   37
Isaiah Wilkins                 Virginia                               6
Kamari Murphy               Miami                                  4
Matt Jones                         Duke                                    3
Xavier Rathan-Mayes     Florida State                       1
Dennis Smith                   NC State                               1
Steve Vasturia                  Notre Dame                        1
                                                                                           
ACC MOST IMPROVED                                               
John Collins                      Wake Forest                    26
Ben Lammers                   Georgia Tech                   15
Matt Farrell                      Notre Dame                        9
Justin Jackson                  North Carolina                   1
Luke Kennard                   Duke                                    1
Donovan Mitchell           Louisville                           1
                                                                                           
ACC SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR                                   
Seth Allen                          Virginia Tech                   43
Tadric Jackson                 Georgia Tech                      4
Frank Jackson                  Duke                                    3
Marcquise Reed               Clemson                              2
Markell Johnson              NC State                               1

*Denotes unanimous

