ACC Returning to Championship Sites in NC

ACC Basketball (Photo: Hall, Brian, Custom)

GREENSBORO — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that contracted league championships will return to neutral sites in North Carolina for 2017-2018.

The ACC Football championship will be played on Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte after being moved to Orlando last year.

RELATED: NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Returning To Greensboro In 2020

Championship events in women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis will also return to the state during the 2017-18 academic year, and the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will follow suit in November 2018.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Here's a sport-by-sport glance:

Football

The conference, in partnership with the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Sports Foundation and Visit Charlotte, announced that the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Championship Football Game will return to Bank of America Stadium and will be played on Saturday, December 2. The ACC’s agreement to hold the game at the Charlotte venue, originally set to run through 2019, has been extended through 2020.

Women’s Basketball

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum, for the 18th time in 19 years, on February 28-March 4, 2018. The Coliseum, with assistance from the Tournament Hosts of Greensboro, Greensboro Sports Commission and Convention and Visitors Bureau, is now set to play host to the tournament through 2023.

Baseball

The ACC Baseball Championship will extend its current agreement with Capitol Broadcasting and the Triangle Sports Commission, returning to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2018 and 2019.

Swimming & Diving

The 2018 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving and Men’s Diving Championships will be held February 14-17 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, while the ACC Men’s Swimming Championship is set for February 21-24.

RELATED: ACC To Consider NC Again for Championships

Men’s Golf

The ACC Men’s Golf Championship will return to New London’s Old North State Club on April 20-22, 2018.

Women’s Golf

The ACC Women’s Golf Championship will return to Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club (Ross Course) on April 20-22, 2018. McConnell Golf is contracted for the event through 2021, with assistance from the Greensboro Sports Commission.

Men’s and Women’s Tennis

The ACC Tennis Championships will return to Cary Tennis Park on April 25-29, 2018.

Women’s Soccer

The semifinals and finals of the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will return to Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFMY