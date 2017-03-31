ACC To Consider NC Again for Championships

ACC Basketball (Photo: Hall, Brian, Custom)

In a release sent Friday afternoon, the ACC has said they will consider North Carolina for hosting future ACC championships a day after state lawmakers reached a deal to repeal House Bill 2.

The one-sentence release reads "The ACC Council of Presidents has voted that North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships."

Last September, the ACC removed multiple neutral site championships for the 2016-2017 school year from North Carolina due to House Bill 2. Thursday, the controversial bill was repealed.

The league stated House Bill 2 was 'inconsistent with their values.'

Women's Soccer, football, men's and women's swimming and diving, women's basketball, men's and women's tennis, women's golf, men's golf and baseball championship sites were all affected.

The women's basketball tournament, men's and women's swimming and diving championship and women's golf championship were both moved from Greensboro.

