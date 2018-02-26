ACC's John Swofford: Basketball At #ACCWBB Tournament ‘As Good As It Gets'

ACC-themed painted jeans statue by Greensboro artist Jeff Beck. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference, Greensboro Coliseum and the City of Greensboro hosted the annual ‘Tournament Town Tip-Off Luncheon’ ahead of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament this week.

As the Tournament prepares for kick-off on Wednesday, the luncheon gathered local organizers, supporters and officials at The Terrance in the Coliseum to celebrate the exciting week ahead of them.

Special guests included ACC Commissioner John Swofford, Coliseum War Memorial Commission chairperson Kathleen Sullivan, Guilford Merchants Association president and CEO Mark Prince and Richard Beard, chairman of the Greensboro Sports Foundation.

Commissioner Swofford took the opportunity to congratulate UNC-Greensboro on their Southern Conference title win, noting that the Atlantic Coast Conference stemmed from the Southern Conference.

“It’s an exciting time for us as we come into this tournament and then the men’s tournament the week after,” Swofford said.

The Commissioner said, “it’s good to be back” in Greensboro, home of the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Swofford’s speech focused on the ties between the ACC and the City of Greensboro.

“The City has been our league’s home since the league was founded out of Sedgefield in the spring of 1953,” the Commissioner said. “We’ve been here ever since.”

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the ACC and Greensboro, as they just wrapped up the ACC Swimming Championships and will prepare for the Golf Championships at Sedgefield Country Club in April.

Swofford noted that the ACC’s continued relationship with the Coliseum is possible thanks to the facility’s state-of-the-art and competitive nature.

Many of the other speakers before Swofford mentioned the quality of play in the ACC league, and the Commissioner emphasized: “You’re gonna see some great basketball, as good as it gets in college basketball.”

