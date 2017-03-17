WFMY
Allen's 3s Lead No. 2 Seed Duke To 87-65 Win Over Troy

AP/WFMY News 2 , WFMY 9:54 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

GREENVILLE, S.C.  --  Grayson Allen had 21 points off five 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and second-seeded Duke continued its perfect postseason with an 87-65 victory over Troy in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night to start the East Region.
 
The Blue Devils (29-7) became the first team to win four games on the way to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament crown last week. They kept up that pace in blowing past the 15th-seeded Trojans (22-15).
 
Duke will take on either No. 7 seed South Carolina or No. 10 seed Marquette and its coach, former Blue Devils point guard and assistant Steve Wojciechowski, on Sunday.
 
The Blue Devils improved to 34-7 all-time in openers and put this one out of reach early with their 3-point shooting.
 
Jordon Varnado had 18 points to lead Troy, which made its first NCAA appearance since 2003.
 

