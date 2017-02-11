Alonso Leads UNCG Over Western Carolina 76-68

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) - Francis Alonso made five 3s and scored 24 points, R.J. White totaled 17 points and seven boards, and UNC Greensboro handed the Catamounts their fourth straight loss with a 76-68 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.
Alonso, whose 45 percent mark from 3 is 14th best in the country, made 5 of 9 from the arc for UNCG (18-8, 9-4 Southern). Marvin Smith was 4 of 5 from deep for 12 points and added six boards for the Spartans, who finished 12 of 22 (54.5 percent) on 3-pointers.
Western Carolina (7-19, 2-11) led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but UNCG rallied to lead 38-31 at halftime. Western Carolina tied it at 43 on Devin Peterson's jumper with 15:32 to play, but Alonso hit three 3s in the next four minutes to give the Spartans a seven-point cushion (55-48), and the Catamounts never seriously threatened again.
Peterson scored 20 points for Western Carolina and Haboubacar Mutombo added 17.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs