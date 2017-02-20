App State/UNC Announce 3-Game Football Series Starting 2019

Bill Dooley, the head football coach at the University of North Carolina from 1967-77, passed away this morning in Wilmington, N.C. He was 82 years old and died of natural causes. (Photo: Crawford, Elizabeth)

BOONE, N.C. -- Appalachian State has announced a three-game series with the University of North Carolina beginning in 2019, App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Monday afternoon.

North Carolina will host the Mountaineers in 2019 and 2023, while the two teams will square off in Boone in 2022. The series opener is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. with the Tar Heels coming to Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022 to open the season. The series finale is Sept. 9, 2023 back in Chapel Hill.

“This series is the next addition in bringing Power 5 programs to Kidd Brewer Stadium,” Gillin said Monday.

“With a record crowd for Miami last year, Wake Forest this season, and North Carolina in 2022 we are continuously looking for opportunities to bring great opponents to The Rock. Our goal is to continue to bring Power 5 opponents, when available, and quality Group of 5 opponents to Boone, which benefits our students, student-athletes, university and community. I truly enjoyed working with the UNC administration in constructing a series that is a win-win. Playing regional and in-state opponents makes a lot of sense for us. We will see an increase in tickets sales both home and away, reduced travel costs and less missed class time for our students.

Over the next eight seasons we will be playing the series with UNC, in addition to a four-game series with ECU, and home-and-home series with Wake Forest, Charlotte, and Marshall.”

UNC will be the third ACC opponent to play at Kidd Brewer in a seven-year span. App hosted Miami in September of 2016 in front of a record crowd of almost 35,000 and Wake Forest comes to Kidd Brewer on Sept. 23 this season.

App State and UNC have met only once in football, back in 1940.

Appalachian was 10-3 in 2016 capturing the program’s first Sun Belt Conference Championship and winning a second consecutive Camellia Bowl. The Mountaineers are at the midway point of spring practice and open the 2017 season on Sept. 2 at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga.

Series Dates: Appalachian State-North Carolina Football

Game 1 - Sept. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Game 2 - Sept. 3, 2022 in Boone, N.C.

Game 3 - Sept. 9, 2023 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

