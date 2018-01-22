A&T Falls To Howard In Overtime, 90-88

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- RJ Cole scored 23 points, and Charles Williams added 22 of his own, to lead Howard to a 90-88 overtime win at home against North Carolina A&T.

The loss is A&T's first in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play this season.

A Davaris McGowens made layup, with one second left in regulation, sent the game to overtime. McGowens led the Aggies with 21 points.

In overtime, the Bison outscored the Aggies 17-15 to hold on for their second conference win.

After their first conference loss of the year, the Aggies will continue conference play at home against rival NC Central on Saturday. The game is at 4 p.m. at Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro.

