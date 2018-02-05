A&T Holds Off Delaware State For 3rd Straight Win

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Femi Olujobi and Kameron Langley scored 11 points each, and North Carolina A&T held off Delaware State for a 54-51 win at Corbett Sports Center.

Monday's win marks the third consecutive victory for the Aggies, as they improve to 8-1 in the conference and move into a tie for first place in the MEAC. The Aggies also remain unbeaten at home in the MEAC play.

Delaware State's Joseph Lewis led all scorers with 12 points in the game.

A&T is back in action on the road Saturday against South Carolina State at 4 p.m.

