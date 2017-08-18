WFMY
August 18th FFF Scores & Highlights

WFMY News 2 Sports , WFMY 10:53 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

Mount Airy 28  Starmount 7  (F)

North Surry 25  North Forsyth 6  (F)

Reidsville 34  Rockingham County 7  (F)

Page 20  Davie County 14  (F)

Dudley 49  Carver 0  (F)

Mount Tabor 20  North Davidson 16  (F)

West Stokes 35  South Stokes 14 (F)

West Forsyth 42  Lake Norman 14  (F)

Elkin 31 Surry Central 14 (F)

Atkins 35  Central Davidson 6  (F)

NW Guilford vs. Smith:  PPD (7pm Monday)

Wheatmore vs. West Davidson:  PPD (7pm Monday)

Eastern Randolph vs. SW Randolph:  PPD (7:30pm Monday)

 

