August 18th FFF Scores & Highlights
Mount Airy 28 Starmount 7 (F)
North Surry 25 North Forsyth 6 (F)
Reidsville 34 Rockingham County 7 (F)
Page 20 Davie County 14 (F)
Dudley 49 Carver 0 (F)
Mount Tabor 20 North Davidson 16 (F)
West Stokes 35 South Stokes 14 (F)
West Forsyth 42 Lake Norman 14 (F)
Elkin 31 Surry Central 14 (F)
Atkins 35 Central Davidson 6 (F)
NW Guilford vs. Smith: PPD (7pm Monday)
Wheatmore vs. West Davidson: PPD (7pm Monday)
Eastern Randolph vs. SW Randolph: PPD (7:30pm Monday)
