August 25th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

August 25th Friday Football Fever Scores:
Western Alamance vs. Burlington Williams
East Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor
Dudley vs. Ragsdale
Northern Guilford vs. Page
Reidsville vs. McMichael
SW Guilford 20 HP Andrews 6 (F)
West Stokes vs. Mount Airy
Randleman vs. SW Randolph
Carver vs. West Forsyth
Grimsley vs. Asheboro
Western Guilford vs. NW Guilford
Wheatmore vs. East Davidson
Starmount vs. East Surry
Eastern Alamance vs. Burl. Cummings
Southern Alamance vs. Graham
Southern Guilford vs. HP Central
North Forsyth vs. Reagan
Davie County vs. North Davidson
Smith vs. SE Guilford
Cedar Ridge vs. Eastern Guilford
South Davidson vs. West Davidson
Trinity vs. Bishop McGuinness
Walkertown vs. Glenn
Rockingham County vs. Eastern Randolph
