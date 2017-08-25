WFMY
August 25th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

WFMY News 2 Sports , WFMY 12:59 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

August 25th Friday Football Fever Scores:

Western Alamance vs. Burlington Williams

East Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor

Dudley vs. Ragsdale

Northern Guilford vs. Page

Reidsville vs. McMichael

SW Guilford 20  HP Andrews 6  (F)

West Stokes vs. Mount Airy

Randleman vs. SW Randolph

Carver vs. West Forsyth

Grimsley vs. Asheboro

Western Guilford vs. NW Guilford

Wheatmore vs. East Davidson

Starmount vs. East Surry

Eastern Alamance vs. Burl. Cummings

Southern Alamance vs. Graham

Southern Guilford vs. HP Central

North Forsyth vs. Reagan

Davie County vs. North Davidson

Smith vs. SE Guilford

Cedar Ridge vs. Eastern Guilford

South Davidson vs. West Davidson

Trinity vs. Bishop McGuinness

Walkertown vs. Glenn

Rockingham County vs. Eastern Randolph

 

 

 

 

