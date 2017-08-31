August 31st High School Football Scores
North Surry 24 East Surry 20 (F)
West Stokes 22 Starmount 20 (F)
Dudley 19 Page 14 (F)
Glenn 58 Carver 0 (F)
East Forsyth 42 North Forsyth 0 (F)
SE Guilford 28 NW Guilford 7 (F)
Northern Guilford 28 Statesville 13 (F)
Reynolds 53 WS Prep 6 (F)
South Davidson 31 Highland Tech 14 (F)
HP Andrews vs. Smith
North Davidson 38 Asheville 15 (F)
East Davidson 49 Central Davidson 6 (F)
Reagan 62 Atkins 13 (F)
Davie County 34 Mooresville 13 (F)
Parkland 41 Walkertown 6 (F)
Trinity vs. South Stokes
Union Pines 62 Providence Grove 35 (F)
Northwood 27 Asheboro 18 (F)
Ledford vs. Randleman: PPD Until 7:30pm Friday
North Rowan vs. Lexington: PPD Until 7pm Monday
