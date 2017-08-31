WFMY
August 31st High School Football Scores

WFMY News 2 Sports , WFMY 10:42 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

North Surry 24  East Surry 20  (F)

West Stokes 22  Starmount 20  (F)

Dudley 19  Page 14  (F)

Glenn 58 Carver 0 (F)

East Forsyth 42  North Forsyth 0  (F)

SE Guilford 28  NW Guilford 7  (F)

Northern Guilford 28  Statesville 13  (F)

Reynolds 53  WS Prep 6  (F)

South Davidson 31  Highland Tech 14 (F)

HP Andrews vs. Smith

North Davidson 38  Asheville 15 (F)

East Davidson 49  Central Davidson 6  (F)

Reagan 62  Atkins 13 (F)

Davie County 34  Mooresville 13 (F)

Parkland 41  Walkertown 6  (F)

Trinity vs. South Stokes

Union Pines 62  Providence Grove 35  (F)

Northwood 27  Asheboro 18 (F)

Ledford vs. Randleman:  PPD Until 7:30pm Friday

North Rowan vs. Lexington:  PPD Until 7pm Monday

 

