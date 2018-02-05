Bagley Named To Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List

Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) looks to drive to the basket against Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) in the championship game of the Motion Bracket at the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, Custom)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III was selected to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the first half of the 2017-18 season, the list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are currently the front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor and the John R. Wooden Award All-America Team.

Bagley, leading the ACC in both scoring (21.4) and rebounding (11.2), is aiming to be the first freshman in conference history to lead the league in both categories. His 17 double-doubles are a Duke freshman record and are second-most nationally. The rookie has already set the ACC freshman record for most 30-point games with six.

Bagley leads all NCAA freshmen in rebounding, is third among NCAA freshmen in scoring, and fifth among the country’s rookies in field-goal percentage (.599).

The number of potential candidates for the 2018 Wooden Award will be reduced to 15 on the final ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament. The announcement of the Wooden Award All-American Team will occur during the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Players not named to the watch list are still eligible to make the ballot at the end of the season.

The John R. Wooden Award, established in 1976, is presented annually to a student-athlete that not only showcases an athletic prowess on the court, but also demonstrates progress towards graduation by maintaining a minimum cumulative 2.0 GPA.

No. 9 Duke returns to action Thursday at No. 21 North Carolina at 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ACC Network.

