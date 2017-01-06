Coach K's Back Surgery a Success

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches during practice the day before the semifinals of the West regional of the NCAA Tournament at Honda Center. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has undergone back surgery and his doctor says a full recovery is expected.



Krzyzewski had the operation Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disk in his lower back, a procedure the school estimates will keep him away from the team for about four weeks.

Dr. Allan Friedman said in a statement issued by the school that the procedure "went exactly as planned."



With Krzyzewski out, Jeff Capel has taken over as acting head coach and his 2017 debut comes Saturday when the eighth-ranked Blue Devils play host to Boston College.

