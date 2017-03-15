How And Where To Watch Triad, NC Teams Competing in #MarchMadness

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

Let the madness begin! Get your bracket ready and prepare to watch a lot of basketball for the rest of the month!

If you are feeling some North Carolina pride, here are all the Triad, NC teams competing in tournaments and how you can watch them!

NCAA Men’s Tournament

Wake Forest (11) – The Demon Deacons lost to Kansas State (11) 95-88 during the First Four game on Tuesday, March 14.

North Carolina Central (16) – Playing UC Davis (16) March 15 at 6:40 p.m. on truTV. If they win the game against UC Davis, they will be playing Kansas March 17 at 6:50 p.m. on TNT.

UNC Wilmington (12) – Playing Virginia (5) March 16 at 12:40 p.m. on truTV

UNC (1) – The Tar Heels are playing Texas Southern (16) March 17 at 4:00 p.m. on TNT

Duke (2) – The Blue Devils are taking on Troy (15) March 17 at 7:20 p.m. on TBS

NCAA Women’s Tournament

NC State (6) – The Wolfpack is back and playing Auburn (11) March 17 at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN 2

Elon (11) – The Phoenix is facing off against West Virginia (6) March 17 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN 2

UNC Asheville (16) – Playing South Carolina (1) March 17 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN 2

Duke (2) – The Blue Devils are taking on Hampton (15) March 18 at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN 2

NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament

Guilford Technical Community College (6) – Playing St. Louis (11) Tuesday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m.

National Invitational Tournament (NIT)

UNCG (8) – The Spartans are playing Syracuse (1) March 15 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI)

UNCG – The Spartans will be playing Charleston Southern March 16 at 7:00 p.m. streamed on the Big South Network.

