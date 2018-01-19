LIVE STREAM | Villanova vs UConn, Texas vs WVU and Arizona vs Stanford

It's far from March, but basketball madness is heating up on the hardwood. Three great games today on WFMY News 2 and you can make a date to watch them all right on your phone or iPad.
GAME 1 at 12 Noon
Villanova vs UConn
WATCH LIVE | NCAA Basketball on WFMY News 2/CBS
GAME 2 at 2pm
Texas vs West Virginia
WATCH LIVE | NCAA Basketball on WFMY News 2/CBS
GAME 3 at 4pm (This game airs on WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel)
Arizona vs Stanford
WATCH LIVE | NCAA Basketball on WFMY News 2/CBS
