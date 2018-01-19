WFMY
LIVE STREAM | Villanova vs UConn, Texas vs WVU and Arizona vs Stanford

WFMY 1:52 AM. EST January 20, 2018

It's far from March, but basketball madness is heating up on the hardwood. Three great games today on WFMY News 2 and you can make a date to watch them all right on your phone or iPad.

GAME 1 at 12 Noon 

Villanova vs UConn 

WATCH LIVE | NCAA Basketball on WFMY News 2/CBS

GAME 2 at 2pm

Texas vs West Virginia

WATCH LIVE | NCAA Basketball on WFMY News 2/CBS

GAME 3 at 4pm (This game airs on WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel)

Arizona vs Stanford

WATCH LIVE | NCAA Basketball on WFMY News 2/CBS


