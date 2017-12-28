WFMY
VIDEO: UNC Player Nails Shot From Smith Center Upper Deck

December 28, 2017

CHAPEL HILL, NC - A UNC basketball player working on his shooting range made a particularly awesome shot and captured it on Twitter.

Shea Rush, a sophomore from Kansas, threw up a prayer from the upper level of the Smith Center and watched it take one bounce, then go in. 

The tweet reads 'Longest shot ever in The Dean Smith Center??? Just another day with the boys lol!'

UNC hosts Wake Forest Saturday at noon.

