VIDEO: UNC Player Nails Shot From Smith Center Upper Deck

CHAPEL HILL, NC - A UNC basketball player working on his shooting range made a particularly awesome shot and captured it on Twitter.

Shea Rush, a sophomore from Kansas, threw up a prayer from the upper level of the Smith Center and watched it take one bounce, then go in.

The tweet reads 'Longest shot ever in The Dean Smith Center??? Just another day with the boys lol!'

Longest shot ever in The Dean Smith Center??? Just another day with the boys lol! S/o @BRob_4 for catching this on camera!! #SCtop10 @SportsCenter @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/gRRm1apo3p — Shea Rush (@SheaRush4) December 28, 2017

UNC hosts Wake Forest Saturday at noon.

