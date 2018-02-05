WFMY
Battle Of The Blues! Watch Duke vs. UNC On WFMY News 2

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:04 PM. EST February 05, 2018

Here we go again! Another historic Battle of the Blues game is upon college basketball fans!

Watch Duke vs. UNC right here on WFMY News 2. 9th ranked Duke hits the road to take on number 21 UNC on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. UNC and Duke will play for the 246th time. UNC leads the all-time series 135 to 110. 

The game does mean programming changes. Here's a schedule of what will air after the game and early Friday morning. 

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

8:00 p.m. - Duke vs. UNC 

10:00 p.m. - SWAT

WFMY News 2 at 11

11:30 p.m. - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

12:30 a.m. - The Late Late Show With James Corden

1:37 a.m. - Big Brother: Celebrity Edition 

2:37 a.m. - Big Bang Theory 

3:07 a.m. - Young Sheldon 

We want to see your Duke or UNC pictures. Email them to myphotos@wfmy.com or tweet @WFMY 

© 2018 WFMY-TV


