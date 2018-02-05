Battle Of The Blues! Watch Duke vs. UNC On WFMY News 2

Duke will take on UNC on Thursday at 8pm, watch the game on WFMY News 2.

Here we go again! Another historic Battle of the Blues game is upon college basketball fans!

Watch Duke vs. UNC right here on WFMY News 2. 9th ranked Duke hits the road to take on number 21 UNC on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. UNC and Duke will play for the 246th time. UNC leads the all-time series 135 to 110.

The game does mean programming changes. Here's a schedule of what will air after the game and early Friday morning.

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

8:00 p.m. - Duke vs. UNC

10:00 p.m. - SWAT

WFMY News 2 at 11

11:30 p.m. - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

12:30 a.m. - The Late Late Show With James Corden

1:37 a.m. - Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

2:37 a.m. - Big Bang Theory

3:07 a.m. - Young Sheldon

We want to see your Duke or UNC pictures. Email them to myphotos@wfmy.com or tweet @WFMY

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV