Batum Has Triple-Double, Hornets Top Frustrated Bulls 103-91

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) shoots the ball over Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) in the second half at Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Bulls 103-91. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nic Batum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Chicago Bulls 103-91 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

It was Batum's seventh triple-double of his career.

Kemba Walker chipped in with 20 points, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots for Charlotte. The held the Bulls to 39.6 percent shooting while blocking a season-high 13 shots.

Jimmy Butler had 26 points for the Bulls (14-15), who have lost five of their last six to fall below .500 for the first time this season. Butler has scored at least 20 points in 24 of the team's 29 games this season.

Copyright 2016 WFMY