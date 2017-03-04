Berry Helps No. 5 Tar Heels Beat No. 17 Duke 90-83

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) and Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) fight for the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Joel Berry II scored 28 points - including a critical late-game burst of seven straight for his team - to help No. 5 North Carolina hold off No. 17 Duke 90-83 on Saturday night.



Isaiah Hicks added 21 points for the Tar Heels, who battled through a nearly shot-for-shot fight with their fiercest rival to finish unbeaten at home. The game featured 24 lead changes and 14 ties before UNC (26-6, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) finally pushed ahead for good in the final six minutes, with its final margin the biggest lead for either team all night.



Berry shot 9 of 14 and made all five of his 3-pointers to offset a tougher shooting night for leading scorer and ACC player of the year candidate Justin Jackson.



Luke Kennard, another league player of the year contender, finished with 28 points to lead the Blue Devils (23-8, 11-7).

