WFMY
Close

Berry, Pinson lift No. 5 UNC past Ohio State, 86-72

WFMY 7:02 PM. EST December 23, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson each scored 19 points, and No. 5 North Carolina bounced back from a loss to Wofford with a convincing 86-72 victory over Ohio State on Saturday.
    
Pinson scored six points on flawless free throw shooting inside the final 1:06 of the game as the Tar Heels, now 11-2, kept the Buckeyes who are 10-4 at bay in the CBS Sports Classic.
    
Cameron Johnson - a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh whose recent debut was delayed by injuries - scored 13 points in just his second game for North Carolina, which had 13 3-pointers.
 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories