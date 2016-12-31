Bibbs Lifts Hokies To 89-75 Upset Of No. 5 Duke

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Justin Bibbs scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 89-75 upset of No. 5 Duke on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Bibbs broke out of a season-long slump, hitting 6 of 9 from the field, including a season-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0), who won their eighth straight game.

Virginia Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak to Duke (12-2, 0-1), which played without preseason All-America Grayson Allen, who was suspended indefinitely by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski after tripping an Elon player on Dec. 21 - the third such incident in Allen's career.

The Hokies led from start to finish, jumping out to a 47-31 halftime lead. The Blue Devils got as close to 52-41 in the second half after a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard with 15:29 remaining, but got no closer.

Ahmed Hill had 17 points for Virginia Tech, which shot 55.2 percent (32 of 58).

Kennard paced the Blue Devils with 34 points.

