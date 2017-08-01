Billy Horschel, Jason Dufner Join Wyndham Field

Billy Horschel drives off the 15th tee during Wednesday practice at The 144th Open Championship at The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. (Photo: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Former FedExCup Champion Billy Horschel and Major winner Jason Dufner will play the 2017 Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, 2017 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join three-time Wyndham winner Davis Love III, 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, defending champion Si Woo Kim, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, former world No. 1 Luke Donald and 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell in the field.

Horschel stormed through the 2014 FedExCup Playoffs winning the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola to claim the 2014 FedExCup championship and its $10 Million prize. He won the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this season and has three additional top-five finishes. The four-time PGA TOUR winner is 22nd in the current FedExCup point standings and 45th in the Official World Golf Rankings. The University of Florida alumnus is making his sixth Wyndham Championship appearance; he finished tied for fifth last year in his best Wyndham finish to date.

Dufner won the 2013 PGA Championship and has four additional PGA TOUR wins including this season’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. In addition to his win, he finished tied for fifth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier this year. The Auburn University alumnus will make his 10th Wyndham Championship appearance this year; he finished tied for seventh in 2012 for his best finish and wound up tied for 22nd here last year. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Dufner is 21st in the FedExCup point standings, 30th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

