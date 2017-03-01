Blossomgame Leads Clemson To 78-74 Win Over 'Pack

North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket while being defended by Clemson Tigers forward Elijah Thomas (14) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Custom)

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Jaron Blossomgame scored 16 points, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:27 to go, and Clemson finally won a close game in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 78-74 victory over North Carolina State on Wednesday night.

Shelton Mitchell had 16 points for the Tigers, who had been 1-9 in ACC games decided by six points or less this season. This time, though, Clemson (15-14, 5-12) survived when North Carolina State's Dennis Smith air-balled a long 3-pointer with three seconds to go.

Blossomgame was fouled on the inbounds play, then made both free throws with 2.2 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Wolfpack (15-16, 4-14) lost for the third time in four games since deciding that coach Mark Gottfried would not return next year. Their 14 ACC losses are the most for the program since the 1992-93 team went 2-14 in league play.

Sidy Djitte had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.

Abdul Malik-Abu had 18 points to lead North Carolina State. Super freshman Smith had 13 points as did Terry Henderson.

