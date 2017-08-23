WFMY
Close

Borna Coric Upsets John Isner At Winston-Salem Open

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 11:51 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Borna Coric has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2017 Winston-Salem Open after an upset win over Triad native John Isner. 

Coric defeated Isner in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) Wednesday night at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. 

The loss ends Isner's run at a third career Winston-Salem Open title. 

Coric will play Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals Thursday. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories