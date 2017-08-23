Borna Coric Upsets John Isner At Winston-Salem Open

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Borna Coric has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2017 Winston-Salem Open after an upset win over Triad native John Isner.
Coric defeated Isner in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) Wednesday night at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
The loss ends Isner's run at a third career Winston-Salem Open title.
Coric will play Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs