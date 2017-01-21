Bowman Scores Final 11 Points For High Point In Win

HPU Basketball (Photo: Crawford, Elizabeth)

RADFORD, Va. (AP) - Miles Bowman Jr. scored 24 points, including the last 11 for High Point, to lead the Highlanders to a 61-58 victory over Radford on Saturday.



Bowman's 3-pointer with four minutes left gave High Point its final lead and started his personal 11-point run, capped when he grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and made a pair of free throws for a three-point lead with eight seconds left. Radford missed a 3-pointer to end the game.



Bowman also had 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the year. Andrew Fox added 11 points as High Point (10-10, 4-4 Big South) won its third straight. High Point had a 41-30 rebounding edge, including 16 offensive boards, the 12th straight game they have won the boards.



Ed Polite Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his ninth double-double this season, for the Highlanders (9-11, 4-4). Christian Lutete led Radford with 12 points.



Neither team led by more than seven points.

Copyright 2016 WFMY