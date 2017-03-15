Brooklyn Nets Sign GSO Swarm Guard Archie Goodwin To 10-Day Contract

Archie Goodwin (Photo: WFMY)

BROOKLYN (March 15, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent Archie Goodwin to a 10-day contract.

Goodwin (6’5”, 205) has appeared in 153 games in parts of four NBA seasons with Phoenix (2013-16) and New Orleans (2016-17), recording averages of 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.5 minutes per game. He saw action in three games with the Pelicans earlier this season, averaging 5.0 points in 10.0 minutes per game. Most recently, the 22-year-old Goodwin appeared in 34 games with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA D-League, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.

Goodwin was originally selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Suns via Golden State on draft night. He spent one year at the University of Kentucky, earning SEC All-Freshman team honors.

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 15 players.

