Browns Select Ragsdale Alum Ogunjobi In NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The Cleveland Browns selected UNC-Charlotte defensive tackle and Ragsdale High School alum Larry Ogunjobi with the 65th pick in the NFL Draft.

With the selection, Ogunjobi became the first UNC-Charlotte player to be picked in the Draft.

Ogunjobi had 31 solo tackles and three sacks in his senior season with the 49ers.

WFMY News 2 caught up with Ogunjobi after Friday night's announcement, and he says this is all a dream come true.

"You know, I just tried to make sure that I had a good attitude throughout the whole process," he said. "And, it was just crazy to be surrounded by my friends and my family. To experience this with them is just a blessing. I can't thank God enough."

And, he won't get much time to celebrate. Ogunjobi says he heads to Cleveland Saturday.

