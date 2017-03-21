Cam Newton Having Surgery On Torn Rotator Cuff

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is sacked by San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (99) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Quarterback Cam Newton is having surgery on his shoulder and is projected to return to action for the start of training camp.

According to Panthers.com, Newton is having surgery on his throwing shoulder March 30th. The injury occurred against the San Diego Chargers in Week 14 of last season. Newton finished the game but an MRI the next week revealed a partially torn rotator cuff.

Newton also finished the rest of the season without missing a single snap.

Initially the Panthers' medical staff thought Newton would be able to rehab without surgery. According to the Panthers.com, when Newton started throwing again in the beginning of March, his pain increased and the staff determined surgery was the best option.

“Twelve weeks following surgery, Cam will begin an early throwing program with me. If he progresses well he will start throwing with the team at 16 weeks after surgery and we’ll go from there. Our goal is to have him back at the start of training camp," said head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion to Panthers.com.

