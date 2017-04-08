WFMY
Close

Cam Newton takes pitcher's mound with kids at Knights game

Cam Newton takes the mound before a Charlotte Knights game.

KJ Hiramoto , WCNC 7:42 PM. EDT April 08, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took the mound during pregame festivities of a Charlotte Knights game Saturday night.

But don't worry Panthers fans. The 2015 NFL MVP didn't use the throwing shoulder that he had surgery on.

Instead, Newton brought in a couple of young fans from Make-A-Wish to have one of them deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

An awesome gesture by Newton, and even better news for Panthers training and medical staff, as they were able to avoid a major health risk.

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories