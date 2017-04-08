Cam Newton takes pitcher's mound with kids at Knights game

PHOTO: Nick Carboni/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took the mound during pregame festivities of a Charlotte Knights game Saturday night.

But don't worry Panthers fans. The 2015 NFL MVP didn't use the throwing shoulder that he had surgery on.

Instead, Newton brought in a couple of young fans from Make-A-Wish to have one of them deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

An awesome gesture by Newton, and even better news for Panthers training and medical staff, as they were able to avoid a major health risk.

