Carolina Panthers Back In Charlotte For Fan Fest

The Carolina Panthers hosted their annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium Friday night. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers packed up training camp in Spartanburg, SC, and came back home to Charlotte Friday night.

The team hosted its annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium. According to the Panthers' communications department, tickets were sold out for this year's event.

Found a few Triad @Panthers fans at #FanFest! Delane Williams and Heather Manuel are here from Summerfield! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/MBD08F8h85 — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) August 4, 2017

Fans got the chance to see their favorite players back on their home field for the first time this season.

The @panthers are starting to make their way onto the field. There's Coach Rivera, Greg Olsen and LUUUKE! #FanFest @WFMY pic.twitter.com/E408PtfxOK — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) August 4, 2017

It was also a chance for rookies, like Christian McCaffrey, to play at their home stadium for the first time as pros.

The Panthers will continue training camp Sunday at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

The team is quickly approaching the start of the preseason. Carolina is set to host the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Bank of America Stadium. Next, back-to-back road games at Tennessee Aug. 19 and at Jacksonville Aug. 24. The Panthers will wrap up the preseason at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers Aug. 31.

