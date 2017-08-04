WFMY
Carolina Panthers Back In Charlotte For Fan Fest

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 8:57 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers packed up training camp in Spartanburg, SC, and came back home to Charlotte Friday night. 

The team hosted its annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium. According to the Panthers' communications department, tickets were sold out for this year's event. 

Fans got the chance to see their favorite players back on their home field for the first time this season.

It was also a chance for rookies, like Christian McCaffrey, to play at their home stadium for the first time as pros. 

The Panthers will continue training camp Sunday at Wofford College in Spartanburg. 

The team is quickly approaching the start of the preseason. Carolina is set to host the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Bank of America Stadium. Next, back-to-back road games at Tennessee Aug. 19 and at Jacksonville Aug. 24. The Panthers will wrap up the preseason at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers Aug. 31.

You can catch the Texans, Jaguars and Steelers games on WFMY News 2, the official home of the Carolina Panthers. 

 

