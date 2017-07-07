Close Carolina Panthers Hide Lyrics In Tweets Emily Hodgdon, WFMY 5:49 PM. EDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Carolina Panthers got clever with their Twitter account. The team tweeted out more than 30 tweets in 3 days, paying tribute to the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song. © 2017 WFMY-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fast food workers attacked in drive-thru Get Your Money From A Battery Lawsuit Ring Bearer and Flower Girl Married Years Later Tip Leads To Human Trafficking Bust UNC's Glitter Girl 13News Now Investigates: Food stamps for sale on social media Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child Greensboro Standoff Who killed lulu Greensboro Officer Helps Women Change Tire More Stories 15-Year-Old Set Fire, Caused $3 Million In Damage At… Jul. 5, 2017, 8:33 a.m. High Bacteria Prompts Swimming Alert At NC Beach Jul. 7, 2017, 11:27 a.m. NC Congressman Pushing To Rename Navy Jul. 7, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs