15-Year-Old Racing Champ Jackson Blackmon In Greensboro
Meet Jackson Blackmon. He's a MotoAmerica KTM RC390 racer from Rock Hill, SC, and he's pretty good at what he does. In 2015, he was named the AMA Youth Road Racer of the Year and won two national championships. The next year, he won the WERA Yamaha Title and finished 7th in the MotoAmerica Cup. Jackson stopped by WFMY News 2 today to talk about how he got to be so good at racing.
WFMY 11:52 PM. EDT April 14, 2017
